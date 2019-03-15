Linda Gregerson on Poem-a-Day

I would listen eagerly to Linda Gregerson reading the ingredient labels on soup cans…
https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/slip
Read her poem “Slip,” then listen to her voice. You won’t regret it.
Wow, you’re right. She is a talented poet and reads her work beautifully.
I had the good fortune to hear her live once. She was spectacular!
That was incredible, both the reading and the poem! Okay, now I am a fan. Thank you, Robert, for sharing!
It was my pleasure, Tre! Glad you enjoyed the poem and reading. She’s awesome.
From what I can tell, yes, she is!
