Self-Portrait as Question

Walking hand-in-hand with what,

who presupposes why, and when

huddles with where before skittering

off to its murky corner. Sometimes

I present myself as a shy minute

or a cloud’s effigy streaming across

a scruffy field. Few suspect the truth.

Answers ricochet from the limestone

wall, but no one nabs them. I react

quickly and offer the unknown, the

life I claim, my name, in return.

* * *

“Self-Portrait as Question” was first published in Rue Scribe in September 2018. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting this piece and several others.