Haiku by Ron Evans Up at the Zen Space

My good friend Ron Evans died last September, leaving behind a lost trove of writings. I received permission to seek publication for a selection of his haiku, which are now published at The Zen Space. Guest editor Daniel Paul Marshall assembled a superb selection of poetry (not just haiku). Check it out!
What a beautiful way to honor your friend. Thank you for keeping his legacy alive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, KJ. I’m delighted to have had the opportunity to share Ron’s work.
LikeLike
A lovely way to keep his memory alive, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ron was a special person, Cate. I’m pleased to share his haiku.
LikeLike
That’s a wonderful tribute, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ken. Had our situations been reversed, he would have done the same for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful way to honor your friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope I uncover more of his poetry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for sharing Ron’s beautiful gift!
The plumber poem speaks to my soul! 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ron could see moon rise on a cloudy night! 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful collection (and intro from you).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Jazz. Ron was a talented, funny person. I enjoyed our correspondence immensely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love haikus. The ones I just read at Zen Space are powerful. I will go back for more!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perhaps you should send some poetry to The Zen Space!
LikeLike
I’ll look at how that could be done. Thanks for making the suggestion, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great!
LikeLike
That’s wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Elizabeth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A wonderful way to honor your friend. The photos work beautifully with all the poems too. (K)
LikeLike