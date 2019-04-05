Love Song for the Dandelion
When you scatter
I gasp
aware that the windborne
carry truths
too powerful to breathe
too perfect
to bear
What is your name
I ask
knowing the answer
all along
* * *
“Love Song for the Dandelion” first appeared in Rue Scribe in September 2018. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting this piece and several others.
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing.
Thank you for reading!
Great post 😁
Thank you!
No problem 🙂 check out my blog when you get the chance 😄
I love this!!
Thanks very much, Leora.
Nice poem. And a great song by the Rolling Stones. Keith Richards’ daughter is named Dandelion.
Thanks, Randy. I wasn’t aware of Dandelion (the daughter)!
Short, but sweet!
Simply beautiful! And timely – oh my, they are already beginning!
Simply beautiful! And timely!
What is your name I ask….. Lady Dandelion…. 👌
There is something so right in this poem. Plus, I love the symbolism of dandelions.
Lovely
Beautiful as always Bob. I love dandelions (and dandelion tea). I just bought a cyanotype that was made using a dandelion. It also looks like a star burst.
