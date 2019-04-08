Agave

Agave

It might deceive.
Or like a cruel

window, live its life
unopened,

offering a view
yet reserving the taste

for another’s
tongue, ignoring

even the wind.
The roots, as always, look down.

* * *

This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal in December 2013, was featured in poems2go in April 2016, and is also included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available for download from the Origami Poems Project: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji

8 thoughts on “Agave

  3. Great poem to bring around again … via blog preferable to via pickup truck … that pic makes me cringe (tho I suppose the transplant rate is pretty good, what disruption to the plant’s established timeline for when to bloom being hijacked by upheaval and relocation!!)

