Agave

It might deceive.

Or like a cruel

window, live its life

unopened,

offering a view

yet reserving the taste

for another’s

tongue, ignoring

even the wind.

The roots, as always, look down.

* * *

This first appeared in Ijagun Poetry Journal in December 2013, was featured in poems2go in April 2016, and is also included in my micro-chapbook, You Break What Falls, available for download from the Origami Poems Project: http://www.origamipoems.com/poets/236-robert-okaji