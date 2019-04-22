Self-Portrait as Border
Some rivers shift course, but
I stand firm, a nexus of rejection,
that line denoting separation of north
and good, evil and south, dark and
white. Welcoming no one, I stand
guard, opposing all with my flag
of diminishment. Squint, and you
still can’t see me. Your bare feet
won’t stir my dust. I am nowhere,
but remain here — that feeling of
prideful despair, strong, resolute,
inflexible foe to all who dare cross.
“Self-Portrait as Border” first appeared in October 2018 in Minute Magazine. Many thanks to the editors for taking my poem.
“that line denoting separation of north/and good, evil and south/ dark and white.” is my favorite line
Thanx again for yr top-notch imaginative craftmanship
g.r.
Thank you very much!
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing. How long have you been blogging?
Thank you. I’m always happy to share. I’ve been blogging for five and a half years.
ahhh, this is so good…one to read over and over …..JIM
Thanks very much, Jim.
Squint and you still can’t see me. It sounds like a vanishing image…… I like Self Portrait. 👌
Thanks very much!
You’re welcome!
