

Some Dogs are Larger Than Others

How he stares

at you,

relentless

in his desire,

offering

belly to scratch

and head to pet

just when you most

need them,

even if

you don’t know it,

then curling

against you, saying

in the language

of warmth and fur,

this, just this.

* * *

“Some Dogs are Larger Than Others” first appeared here in January 2017.