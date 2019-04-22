Some Dogs are Larger Than Others
How he stares
at you,
relentless
in his desire,
offering
belly to scratch
and head to pet
just when you most
need them,
even if
you don’t know it,
then curling
against you, saying
in the language
of warmth and fur,
this, just this.
* * *
“Some Dogs are Larger Than Others” first appeared here in January 2017.
Just when you need it most. So true. I love this!
Thanks, Bruce. It’s certainly true in my experience!
This truly made my morning. Dogs are such givers. Peace, Robert.
They are indeed, Tre! Thank you.
You’re most welcome!
That’s Ozzie magic! ❤️
It is! The magical dog belly!
“this, just this.” Exactly, so perfect.
