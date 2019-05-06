And to Sleep
and what we
sense if not
of our selves
or within this
space we contain
may be of
no thing touched
by one’s fluttering
eye as if
awake we see
even less the
dreams of course
real though we
hold them only
in our sleep
Another poem from the 80s. “And to Sleep” first appeared here in February 2015.
Lathe of Heaven inspired?
No, but that’s an interesting thought!
Lucid dreaming is a definite interest and Le Gunn’s novel takes it to a new level.
It’s been over 40 years since I read the novel. I’ll have to pick up a copy!
It’s still holds well. Enjoy!
I need to reread her work. It’s been so long. Too long.
A good read for having just gotten up … now wondering WHAT I was just dreaming … !!
I seldom remember dreams, but sometimes they’re so vivid they make me question reality…
Sometimes when i woke up i want to go back to sleep to get back to my dream that i cant remember what it is
That sounds so familiar to me!
