In the Place of Cold Doors
We have a word for everything,
or seven for nothing. Soon
you’ll enter and I’ll talk
on the other side,
watch for signs in every
dropped crumb,
every nailhead and
embedded phrase remembered
in another’s voice. The light
will dim and I’ll look for rain and
go on speaking. My words will wander
unnoticed. You hear only yesterday.
“In the Place of Cold Doors” first appeared in Gossamer: An Anthology of Contemporary World Poetry, published by Kindle Magazine in Kolkata, India. I was thrilled to have several poems included in the anthology.
Strong stuff – My words will wander / unnoticed. You hear only yesterday.
At times words serve to keep the speaker present while presence is all that registers with the other … and sometimes nothing registers with the other, but presence still serves the speaker.

Thanks, Jazz. Words and presence were very much in mind when I wrote this.
