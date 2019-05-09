Hummingbird (3)

Arriving from nowhere,

its mouth opens

but what escapes

comes not from within

and is never complete.

Words, too, falter

in this space,

struggling to remain

aloft, challenged yet free,

an exchange

between air and wing,

of sound and thought,

occurring as it must

without design

or desire, simply

there, then gone,

a presence one notices

in its absence.

* * *

“Hummingbird (3) made its first appearance on the blog in December 2014.