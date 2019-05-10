Coyote Posted on May 10, 2019 by robert okaji Coyote What makes the coyote yip at three in the afternoon, after the rain but before the hunt? Today I am alone. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Great post 😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I’m so pleased you like it!
LikeLike
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much!
LikeLike
Minimalism says so much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like to believe that stories exist in the spaces, between the words.
LikeLike
And the reader can surmise what comes to mind. Have you thought of submitting to Ariel Chart? They like this kind of poetry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not familiar with Ariel Chart, but I’m about to be! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re most welcome
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool! Perhaps the trickster senses your need for a bit of adventure … perhaps that yip is a summons to follow?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps it was. But I remained on the porch that day. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
tandem solitude (K)
LikeLike
Powerful 🙏🏾
LikeLike