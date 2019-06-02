Poem Up at Kissing Dynamite Posted on June 2, 2019 by robert okaji My poem “Clandestine” is live in Issue 6 of Kissing Dynamite. I am grateful to the KD team for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Lovely, Robert. Congratulations!
Thank you, Merril!
Robert, this is amazing!!!!
Thanks very much, Susan. I’m proud to have had work in two issues of KD.
Congratulations! You’re doing a great job of getting your writing out there!
Thanks, Andrew. I am nothing if not persistent. 🙂
Aw; that’s beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Randy!
Welcome; congratulations!
Reblogged this on SLHARPERPOETRY and commented:
THIS BEAUTIFUL POEM!!! 😍
Mmmmmm … ” our love smelts tears into nuggets” will be buzzing in my brain for a while! (Looking back, seems tears in the now adding up to future gold nuggets may be one of the best-kept secrets kissing the dark quiet of immaturity.)
Congratulations, Bob.
“Our secrets kiss the dark quiet.” – Just as they should.
wonderful, congratulations (K)
