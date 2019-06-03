Life among the Prickly Pear
Rain’s twofold curse: not enough
too much. Still, I take comfort
even among the thorns.
There is much to like here.
Its moonlight flowers.
Paddles fried with minced garlic.
Wren’s jubilant shriek.
The fruit’s red nectar.
I wake to distant screech owls
purring their desires on separate
slopes. Late spring, storms looming.
I close my eyes and the creek rises.
* * *
A draft of this first appeared here in June 2015, and I posted this version in May 2016. I’ve had to deal with a flooded creek recently…
In the meantime, two of my guitar heroes:
…fried with minced garlic! an interesting thought.
They’re quite good, especially with a squirt of lime.
Very interesting! If you were in NC you would batter them and deep fry!!
I’ve even tried it on pizza. 🙂
Wow!
It resembles okra in some ways.
I could see that might be the case.
We have our own version of prickly pear in Florida. Veg peeler takes care of the prickles and sliced lengthwise and treated to onion/shallot and garlic addenda makes for a wonderful green-bean affair, though for the most part I do prefer the shallow fry with garlic and forget not that lime squeeze. Rob: the reblog button stubborns me – and I forgot the clever lie I told the computer last time from another favorite author to allow the reposting. J
Oh, yes. The lime squeeze is paramount!
reblog came right up after I did a reply post on your recipe. Thanks: J
Wren’s jubilant shriek.
The fruit’s red nectar.
Such evocative imagery here, borne out with your signature assonant terseness — is Okajiness at its most divine! 😍🌵⛈️
Thank you, Ms. H. The landscape and its denizens spark the words!
I was just thinking today how lush everything is because of the continued rainfall and how we will be cursing the sun we are asking for now, and longing for stormclouds, about August. You can’t satisfy a human. (K)
We are a conflicted bunch!
Thought I had been outwitted by “reblog” but a quick post to Robert Okajii on his recipt for prickly pear with onion (and a lime squirt) fry does the whole affair nicely. Why the comment to this wonderful site allowed me the reblog a mystery still. Enjoy some Florida cactus fresh and not have to buy jarred in the “Spanish” section at the box along the highway.
Fresh is the only way to go!
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing.
Thank you, as always!
