Somewhere: 28 Rue St. Jacques

Or eating spam fried rice in the courtyard

after kindergarten, and playing cowboys

with Thierry, the kid next-door. We shared toys,

but not comics. Written language was hard

to decipher, unlike the spoken. I

never captured the nuances, and lost

the rest over the years. Today the cost

eludes me, like moths fluttering by. Try

to recall that particular morning light,

how it glanced off the French snow, and the

way our mother smiled at breakfast, no trace

of sadness, yet, the lines marking our heights

rising along the wall, limbs of a tree

we’d never climb, out there, somewhere, in space.

* * *

This was originally drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30/30 Challenge. I was never satisfied with it, and didn’t see any reason to revise. But those memories are worth sharing!