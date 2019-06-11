On the Burden of Flowering
Even the cactus wren
surrenders itself
to the task,
though it rarely listens
to my voice. How do clouds
blossom day to day
and leave so little
behind? The bookless shelf
begs to be filled, but instead
I watch the morning age
as the sun arcs higher.
Yesterday you said
the mint marigold
was dying. Today it
stands tall. Yellowing.
“On the Burden of Flowering” first appeared in Panoply in August 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.
So beautiful
Thanks very much, Beth!
How indeed? Beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Merril!
And now, as an avowed bookworm, I wanted to know what you filled with bookless shelf with:). Of course.
In my world, bookless shelves seldom remain bookless. Piles of books appear in my presence! Or so it seems…
We are simpatico that way, my friend.
Elegant and refined as ever. Bookless shelves are ravenous indeed.
Thanks, Craig. They are indeed ravenous!
