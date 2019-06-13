Recording of “I Have Answers”

I Have Answers
But the questions remain.
A little pepper, some salt,
butter. Our rosemary needs pruning
and the music’s too loud
to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight
eight minutes old, but I forget to ask
what else we need. Or want. Just this,
she says. Red, like your favorite sky,
the in-between, the misplaced one.
“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second. Available at Amazon.Com and Here
*Red, like your favorite sky,*
is one of my all time favorite Okaji lines!
Love the reading, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ms. H! One of these days I’ll get back to recording. I’ve been distracted lately…
LikeLike
There are too many brilliant Okaji-sensei lines to really keep track of. I feel like I get to lead a deeper, second life within these poems/haibun, enter into a secret world of feathers and dishes…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! My secret world of dishes has diminished lately, but in that diminishing I’ve found opportunity! As for the feathers…
LikeLike
Beautiful simple and powerful! ❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Paula!
LikeLike
The in-between, the misplaced ones…. What happens after they get misplaced? Can it be corrected?
LikeLike