To Sing the Ever Present Farewell
The way your breast rises,
small pillows,
two doves in autumn,
so, too, the song escapes.
I admit my part,
warbled promise, uncombed
and shivering,
free to worry
under its pull.
Still it comes,
inexorable tide
lowing a sorrow
through filtered light
till dawn.
This is lovely Robert.
Thanks very much, Linda!
Admitting your part, a warbled promise, uncombed & shivering…. Lovely!
A little self realization can be good…
A gentle lament
