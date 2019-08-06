Five

Of odd and even, the figure of natural man.

If an open hand equals five, what, then, is a fist?

The number of fear, of strength and severity.

Pressing the thorn into my thumb, I redeem.

Wood subdues earth.

Of Ishtar, the talisman of magic, the quintessence.

After the fall, the five.

Earth conquers water.

An outstretched body’s form: the pentagon.

Charred flesh, death in the air.

Of perfection and man’s limits.

Five wounds, five mysteries, the pyramid’s representation.

The hamsadeflects an evil eye.

Water extinguishes fire.

I close my eyes and see.

Of cone/cube/sphere/water/ether.

Metal cuts wood.

The staff serves time and pitch in music.

From waves to vibration to nerve impulses.

Nexus of the cardinal directions.

Of balance and harmony; the center.

Product of the first female and male numbers.

The Szechuan peppercorn confuses the tongue.

Fire melts metal.

When multiplied by a factor of itself, the end.

Numbers fascinate me. “Five” was published in the 2018 summer edition of The High Window. Many thanks to editor David Cooke for taking this piece.