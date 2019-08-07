Recording of “Shadow Charm”

Shadow Charm
When you place your mouth
to my ear
how does the ocean know
which wave
to relinquish?
In your darkness I find teeth.
Blessings of the meek-throated.
A ribbed tunnel. Codicil.
Your tongue scrawls: too late,
the unsaid nerve-sparked and
dilated too late
And my skin replies: with
lightning all strikes
count to each its charge
“Shadow Charm” was published in August 2017 in The Icarus Anthology.
