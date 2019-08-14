White Mules and a Column of Smoke
I am thinking of a place I’ve never seen or visited,
much like Heaven or Jot ‘Em Down, Texas, but with better
beverages and the advantage of hindsight and seasoning,
a glance back or to the peripheral, with a side of memory
and sliced, pickled jalapeños topping a pile of imagination.
And how do we so clearly remember what never occurred?
That book I read in 1970 was first published three years
later. A drowned childhood acquaintance ordered a beer
and sat next to me at a party in college. The open fields
I recall from the garden walls in France, where homes stood.
If only we carried with us slide shows or grooved vinyl
to trace back our lives – photos and recordings of those daily
remembrances – detailed notes indexed on cards, or data
embedded in our palms and accessed by eye twitches.
Would such evidence improve our lives?
Which filters shutter moments and thoughts, twist them
into balloon animals we no longer recognize? False
accusations and convictions aside, can we trust what we
know to be true? That oak stands where it has for four
decades. I bleed when cut. The sky still leers above us.
“White Mules and a Column of Smoke” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30/30 challenge. I am grateful to Natalie Butler, who sponsored the poem and whose photo inspired me.
Beautiful writing, thanks for sharing.
I’m so pleased this resonates. Thank you!
My Rolodex flips open to random moments in the past, leaving me to puzzle over memories that have been strangers for too long.
It’s like finding old grocery receipts in your wallet…
Often I’m unsure if what I’m recalling is real or imaginary/dreamed. I no longer place any trust in sequencing/timing!
But I DO keep adventuring, collecting new scenes to pop into mind later (or maybe earlier?). And I just made a copy of GoogleMaps directions from my house to Jot ’em Down Texas – only 4.5 hours of I-35 torture. But with a census of 10, the destination might be worth it. Thanks for the tip.
“would such evidence improve our lives?” great question.
Beautifully crafted, I love it!
