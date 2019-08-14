White Mules and a Column of Smoke

I am thinking of a place I’ve never seen or visited,

much like Heaven or Jot ‘Em Down, Texas, but with better

beverages and the advantage of hindsight and seasoning,

a glance back or to the peripheral, with a side of memory

and sliced, pickled jalapeños topping a pile of imagination.

And how do we so clearly remember what never occurred?

That book I read in 1970 was first published three years

later. A drowned childhood acquaintance ordered a beer

and sat next to me at a party in college. The open fields

I recall from the garden walls in France, where homes stood.

If only we carried with us slide shows or grooved vinyl

to trace back our lives – photos and recordings of those daily

remembrances – detailed notes indexed on cards, or data

embedded in our palms and accessed by eye twitches.

Would such evidence improve our lives?

Which filters shutter moments and thoughts, twist them

into balloon animals we no longer recognize? False

accusations and convictions aside, can we trust what we

know to be true? That oak stands where it has for four

decades. I bleed when cut. The sky still leers above us.

“White Mules and a Column of Smoke” was drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30/30 challenge. I am grateful to Natalie Butler, who sponsored the poem and whose photo inspired me.