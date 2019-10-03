Houston
The difference in street and river.
Of sanctity and dreams, bones and water.
He offers prayer and thought, but no refuge.
The bruised sky continues weeping.
Frightened, the dog paces her narrow island.
Tents flap in the rooftop breeze.
I sit in comfort, watch the screen,
flowers, like gravestones, lining the walls.
“Houston” was first published at The Green Light in April 2019. Many thanks to editors Caitlin and Ash for taking this piece!
Poignant and deeply powerful, I interpret the poem to be that of a horrific event……
Thanks, Ivor. August of 2017 – Hurricane Harvey.
Bruised sky weeping. Wow. Your words are so beautiful they hurt…in a good way. Can you tell us what inspired this one?
Thanks, Mek. Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 inspired this, but it could be any hurricane at any time.
Hello dear readers, I feel privileged to present a Robert Okaji poem here on my site….His brilliant poem “Houston” is about Hurricane Harvey, of August 2017. I think his words are superbly poignant and powerful…
This tugs at my heart and fills my eyes with tears.
Powerful poem. Thank you for writing it and sharing it with us.
(((HUGS)))
PS…I came by via Ivor’s WP blogsite.
