Houston

The difference in street and river.

Of sanctity and dreams, bones and water.

He offers prayer and thought, but no refuge.

The bruised sky continues weeping.

Frightened, the dog paces her narrow island.

Tents flap in the rooftop breeze.

I sit in comfort, watch the screen,

flowers, like gravestones, lining the walls.

“Houston” was first published at The Green Light in April 2019. Many thanks to editors Caitlin and Ash for taking this piece!