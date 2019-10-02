Love in the Time of Untruth
They look through us,
fingers scrabbling
through the soil
of a neighbor’s lush garden,
saying “we do this for you.”
Uprooting plants, desecrating
history, palms out, demanding more
they exchange trowel
for shovel,
hoe for explosives,
concentrating on their return
on investment.
Bewildered, we hold hands and watch.
“Love in the Time of Untruth” made its first appearance at Clementine Unbound. Many thanks and much admiration for editor G.F. Boyer for taking this piece and for being so kind during a difficult time.
Such are the times. 😦
Bewildered about sums it up. (K)
A powerful poem Robert
“Hands empty of nature’s seeds
Investment greed
Is hard to understand
Disregarding the history of land”
