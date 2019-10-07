Through Layered Limestone: an anthology

A great publication benefitting a worthy cause!
a Texas Hill Country Anthology of Place
It’s out & it’s wonderful! We had our launch reading this morning in Boerne, Texas on Main Plaza. Eleven contributors, family and friends where in attendance. It was cool and inviting under the tent by the gazebo. I hope you enjoy this little video (on FB) I put together of the performances. Be sure to turn the sound on the FB video on to hear the cool music that goes with the video…
I’m very pleased to have served as managing editor for this fine piece of history. If you’re a Facebook user, please do follow my artist/author page there for info about all that’s happening in my literary/artistic world & follow me here, for sure!
The book is a tribute to the pioneers who settled the Texas Hill Country, many of whom endured arduous journeys by ship across the ocean to Texas…
View original post 65 more words
Amazon says: will be in my hands Tuesday
Looking forward to this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you’ll like it! It’s gratifying to have work included in such publications, particularly when they’re done in support of something, in this case an archive, that receives little financial backing. I have four new poems in this one, and also participated in a renga. Much fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person