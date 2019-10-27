Love, Scattered (Cento)

I cull and offer this and this,
and these last definite whorls
or later star or flower, such
rare dark in another world,
outdistancing us, madness
upon madness, the crest
and hollow, the lift and fall,
ah drift, so soft, so light,
where rollers shot with blue
cut under deeper blue as the
tide slackens when the roar of
a dropped wave breaks into it,
and under and under, this
is clear—soft kisses like bright
flowers— why do you dart and
pulse till all the dark is home?
I am scattered in its whirl.
* * *
This cento is composed exclusively of lines taken from fifteen pages in the Collected Poems of H.D., 6th printing, 1945. Hilda Doolittle is a fascinating figure in 20th century American poetry. You might look at the Poetry Foundation’s biography for further information:
http://www.poetryfoundation.org/bio/h-d
Someone’s smitten!👍🏻
~ Clyde Long via mobile device ~
>
LikeLiked by 1 person
It happens…
LikeLike
Superb, the analogy of love and waves forming and breaking…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
HD gets all the credit for the words!
LikeLike
Beautiful!But it’s a song?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suppose it could be put to music, but that’s beyond my capabilities. 🙂
LikeLike
It’s wonderful to come back to WordPress and find you and this cento here… Once upon a time, I was The Fairy of Disenchantment, and now I’ve started a new blog with a different angle and no alter egos… but I hope it will have poetry again; it’s been too damned long. ~Sunshine
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sunshine! I’m so pleased to hear from you. Welcome back! And please send me a link to your new blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person