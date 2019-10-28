Japanese Gardens

Japanese Gardens

how natural the
lines falling so
purely as if

with a single
stroke we walk
through the opening

and see space
the white center
composed of sand

and gravel later
a gate opens
to another garden

its lantern and
stone so carelessly
arranged so deliberate

 

“Japanese Gardens” first appeared here in January 2015.

 

Japanese Gardens

  2. You’ve captured the intrigue of feeling held by a “complete” garden only to suddenly step into another “complete” garden – yet they are but part of something much bigger. Maybe each of us is like that – complete and yet part of something much bigger …
    The lantern image looks familiar. Your photo? Do you know where it’s from? (Maybe Austin’s botanical gardens? It’s been a while since I’ve visited … this poem feels like a prompt …)

