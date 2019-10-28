Japanese Gardens
how natural the
lines falling so
purely as if
with a single
stroke we walk
through the opening
and see space
the white center
composed of sand
and gravel later
a gate opens
to another garden
its lantern and
stone so carelessly
arranged so deliberate
“Japanese Gardens” first appeared here in January 2015.
perfect words to match – I love the simplicity and beauty of Japanese gardens
They’re beautiful, and complex in their simplicity.
Indeed. The genius of Japanese aesthetic works is how the simplicity is a result of complex considerations, rules, and arrangements. There is nothing more complex than something “simple” in Japan. Even the simplest looking Japanese calligraphy contains subtle complexities, themselves a product of intense training over decades. Ahhh…biteki na mono wa ne!
It took me a while to understand how complicated, how time-consuming, “simple” could be.
You’ve captured the intrigue of feeling held by a “complete” garden only to suddenly step into another “complete” garden – yet they are but part of something much bigger. Maybe each of us is like that – complete and yet part of something much bigger …
The lantern image looks familiar. Your photo? Do you know where it’s from? (Maybe Austin’s botanical gardens? It’s been a while since I’ve visited … this poem feels like a prompt …)
The photo is from morguefile. I don’t know where it was taken. I used to visit the Austin gardens quite often, but haven’t been there in years.
Love this part especially.
Thank you.
Most welcome.
