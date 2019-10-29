Epiphanies
What greater doubt
than if
preceding only,
or hope cascading through the withheld
unspoken phrase?
Or the conditional, as it slows to place
an obstacle in its very own
path. If only I could
I would deny its existence,
but the conjunctive
bears blame as well,
though nothing’s put before
the preposition (which one
would certainly never end with).
* * *
“Epiphanies” first appeared here in April 2015.
Monday chuckles always welcome, whether or not constituting an epiphany.
(Thanks!)
Some people don’t find humor in grammar. Ha!
I’m with you.
Great minds think alike, and all that… 🙂
