Epiphanies

What greater doubt

than if

preceding only,

or hope cascading through the withheld

unspoken phrase?

Or the conditional, as it slows to place

an obstacle in its very own

path. If only I could

I would deny its existence,

but the conjunctive

bears blame as well,

though nothing’s put before

the preposition (which one

would certainly never end with).

* * *

“Epiphanies” first appeared here in April 2015.