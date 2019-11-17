Letter to a Ghost
Had I not dreamed your death, I would have praised this day.
Your name rests in a wooden box on a desk
in a room far away and twice as old as we were then.
My penance in this phase: to continue.
I gather words close and refrain from admissions.
The clock on the wall seldom chimes,
like one whose vows circumvent convenience, or
a shade allowing the barest sliver of light
through the window. That tock preceding
a long silence. Snow blanketing the mounded earth.
Your scent never lingers past sleep, where you remain.
At last I no longer covet those sheets you’ve shared.
Your name rests in a box. I gather words and refrain.
“Letter to a Ghost” last appeared herein 2017.
‘had I not dreamt your death’ is a great opening…
Thanks very much!
Powerful…
Thank you.
Most welcome.
Reblogged this on Becoming is Superior to Being and commented:
This poem is one I felt a need to share even though it may be in a box on a desk.
Thanks for reblogging, Kenne. I believe the poem has escaped the box…
