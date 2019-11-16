Cardinal
Question: what is air if not
the means by which we
see and feel? Sound creates only
itself, another version of the original
sense. I move from shadows to a deeper
darkness, hoping to find that point where absence
ends. But there is no end, only
continuation, a cry for those
who offer their hands in ambiguity. Sometimes
a cardinal’s call fills our
morning with questions. So
little of all we touch
is felt. We are the air. The air is.
Another poem from the 80s. I was obsessed with birds even back then…
What an amazing poem. Besides, I’m obsessed with birds too, and the flamboyant rosy cardinal is one of my favorites.
Thank you, A-Jay.
“Sometimes a cardinal’s call fills our morning with questions…”: the cardinals I hear all make a call that kind of sounds like “trEE-top! trEE-top!”. So whatever questions they are filling the morning with… the answer is “tree top”.
It is interesting that you connect birds with questions. In Soto Zen Buddhism it is considered possible to be enlightened by hearing a single sound, making it possible to bypass “rational” thought into the Great Silence of Knowing. Zen also has the koan, a conventionally impossible to answer question. Given these facts, maybe the cardinal is a hidden Zen master nudging us towards enlightenment, as the cardinal is also considered an avatar for deceased relations and/or relatives to visit us with reassurance that things are OK. Cardinals, Zen, the spirit realm, your poems… Jung’s spiritus mundi seems as present as always…
Ah, the bird as koan: What is the sound of one wing flapping?
The circle of silence.
What is the sound of one wing flapping? The flapping and the wing are One.
Once one knows that mountains are not mountains, the journey into enlightenment begins. Then, when one realized at last that mountains truly are mountains, the journey has ceased and you are free from samsara.
You have just described the past thirty years of my life.
People always seek great deep meanings in things without stopping to consider the value of ‘face value’ itself: not superficiality per se, but simplicity. Thus, “mountains are not mountains, but rather symbols of the deeper…” blah blah blah. Then when one spends years of struggling in vain to find “the” answer to everything, they give up and just sit in he knowledge that the mountains (in and of themselves) exist as themselves, with a power of economy and directness that seems to reach deep into Life. Then “mountains are just mountains” and we stop adding/judging/valuing/interpreting as a way of Being. Beyond that, Being is present and mountains are present, and chihuahuas are present, and one can find amazing presence in the simple act of consuming a bowl of sopa de lima.
Life is the great et cetera…
There is a legend with regards to the cardinal…first learned of it from a dear friend who flies far above them now. But I’ve never heard one relay the legend with respect to a sense of self, past or otherwise. My heart thinks we should. Has one ever reported having glimpsed one in the mirror? Probably not…but, surely, it’s for the reason of having never looked for one there.
Interesting questions and implications …
I love cardinals – a pair has been in our yard for 5 or 6 years now – I’ll watch closely for a single wing flapping – usually I see 4 in motion.
