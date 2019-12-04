When to Say Goodbye (with recording)

When to Say Goodbye
If all goes well it will never happen.
The dry grass in the shade whispers
while the vines crunch underfoot,
releasing a bitter odor. A year ago
I led my dog to his death, the third
in five years. How such counting
precedes affection, dwindles ever
so slowly, one star winking out after
another, till only the morning gray
hangs above us, solemn, indefinite.
Voiceless. If I could cock my head
to howl, who would understand? Not
one dog or three, neither mother nor
mentor, not my friend’s sister nor her
father and his nephews, the two boys
belted safely in the back seat. No.
I walk downhill and closer to the creek,
where the vines are still green.
In the shade of a large cedar, a turtle
slips into the water and eases away.
* * *
“When to Say Goodbye,” drafted during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge, was published by Oxidant | Engine in May 2017, and subsequently nominated for a Best of the Net 2017 award.
This one packs a hell of a wallop!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was written a lifetime ago…
LikeLike
Difficult to read … more so to listen to … but life is just that (difficult) at times. Life, like the turtle, slips away … leaving us staring into absence.
(Our 16-yr-old cat declines before our eyes … serious enough that the vet suggested we “not stress her with annual vaccinations” … I don’t think I could do what your poem implies, but such might be the kindest.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
These goodbyes are so difficult, especially when you see them coming. I’m sorry to hear about your cat. We just adopted a kitten. She’s sitting at the table with me, but on a different chair. A pleasant companion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
‘Tis very feline to serve as poetic muse …
LikeLiked by 1 person
And she, no doubt, will!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a striking piece – thanks v much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Bruce!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I remember this. Still hitting home. (K)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Kerfe. Those goodbyes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Too many of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person