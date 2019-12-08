Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter
Or a restless leaf, a footprint.
Is fault on a blameless day,
scrawled on a washed-out sky.
My friend’s music orbits his home,
worms through the cracks
in the bluest lines, ever new
and permanent, staining even his hope
long after the lights stutter away.
And the rain’s attenuated sorrows?
They’re coming, he says. Like goats
through a fence. Like lava. Like tomorrow.
* * *
“Sometimes Love is a Dry Gutter” was first featured at Vox Populi in January 2017. I’m grateful to editor Michael Sims for supporting my work.
A phrase to ponder: rain’s attenuated sorrows
???
Currently wrestling with interpretation of dream msg that there are 3 curtains of rain behind me – turn around – look …. ???
Sometimes love is a dry gutter,
Reminiscent of past pain
Dried from the unbalanced give and take,
From someone else’s gain.
But love can also be a well-spring
Overflowing like Victoria Falls
A powerful and majestic thing
When you answer love’s call.
Love is hot cocoa and warm fires,
Picnics and art that inspires.
Love fuels creativity in all expressive forms
Love is powerful,
And goes against the norm.
– Why Yet 12/8/19
Very powerful…”Is fault on a blameless day, / scrawled on a washed-out sky.” And I also love the line about the music, “worms through the cracks / in the bluest lines, ever new” Wow!!
