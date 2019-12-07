Shoe
The right has only one option,
as is true of the left,
neither to mingle
nor disappear like washed socks
or loved ones in a casino.
There are those who believe
in fallen towers and pasts
burnished beyond recognition,
and truth, as it was written, for them,
in blood, with money inherited
from thieves. The puddle happens.
The door rotates. A snifter shatters.
The shoe’s approach defines its wearer.
* * *
This first appeared in March 2016, but somehow seems even more appropriate today.
Once, in a rush to get ready for practice on time, and avoid extra laps, my cleats got on the wrong foot. The realization was telling as to why I had felt so out of sorts.
If only we could walk in others’ shoes, huh?
Nice piece, Bob.
Talk about two left feet! Ha!
You know it. Didn’t take long to figure out playing lacrosse.
I do love this. 🙂
Thank you, Brenda!
My pleasure, Robert! 🙂
Wow I love this.
I’m so pleased it resonates for you. Thank you!
You are most welcome! And thank you so much for your likes. I really appreciate it!
very nice, robert. like, the poetry channel, i had a problem with football cleats my freshman year of high school. they were new and i didn’t break them in. plus, i only wore one pair of socks for the late summer ‘two a days’. i had the most horrific blisters on both heels for the entire season, which made it necessary to visit the trainer’s room every day.
Oh, I remember those days, John. Painful!
My father always taught us that our shoes say much about us, so keep them polished. I don’t, of course, being of a rebellious nature. Great poem!
My shoes say “worn, slightly soiled, but still serviceable,” which I suppose is fairly accurate. 🙂
Partisan, in the tracks they tread.
So true, Ken. So true.
I really enjoyed this!
Thank you, PJ!
Pingback: Numbers | hollyknits
https://hollyknits.com/2016/12/11/numbers/ Inspired by your poem
Love it, Holly. Thank you!
Now why is this so unique..the reason is the more you read it,the more of it will you discover.This one is truly beautiful..
I’m so pleased you like it. Thank you.
most definitely…
🙂
Love every line. Another Okaji text book on the craft and art of the poem!
You are, as always, too kind, Daniel. 🙂
Well… some universal truths are kind. And I don’t think telling the truth is “too kind”!! 🙂
Wonderfully subversive! I love it.
Subversive might be my middle name…
Indeed it does seem appropriate. I love the extended metaphor.
Thanks, Craig. It seems to speak a little more today than it did when first posted.
What a short but great poetry work “The shoe’s approach defines its wearer” that’s a very strong phrase.
Thank you, Ajibola. We can’t blame the shoe, but the wearer is another consideration. 🙂
That’s true and that saying is commonly used among my tribe 🙂
Ah, interesting!
Yea and our adages and proverbs related to shoes are fantastically hilarious 😀
I’d love to read some.
Okay I will tell you few: there is one Yoruba adage that says “Through the shoes you shall know a wretched person” and “If someone is egoistic, they will say s/he is wearing a lion’s shoes” for lion is filled with pride. 🙂
Excellent!
Thanks 🙂
Excellent poem; especially the last line. The blue shoes look like Doc Martens.
Thank you, Rose.
Timely and/or prescient. I love how brusquely concise this is, each line is perfect, and that last one!
Yes, I’ve been told I was psycho, or something like that… 🙂
The way you have glorified a pair of shoes… Kudos!
Thank you!
Nice one 😊😊
Thanks very much.
So very cleaver, what a great piece. Love ❤️ Joni
