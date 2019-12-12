My Poem “Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” is Up at The Big Windows Review

My poem “Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” is featured at The Big Windows Review. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.

 

17 thoughts on “My Poem “Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” is Up at The Big Windows Review

  6. This is a superb … reminds of something I read years back about different “languages” people use to express love … cooking breakfast (yes) and even more so meditating on details, ingredients, then getting up and heading to the grocery.

