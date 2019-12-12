My Poem “Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” is Up at The Big Windows Review

My poem “Lying in Bed I Think of Breakfast” is featured at The Big Windows Review. Thanks to editor Thomas Zimmerman for accepting this piece.
Mmmm the missing ingredient that bargains…….I like jam & bacon plus scrambled eggs…. Mmmm yummm!
You should try bacon jam. It’s truly a wondrous concoction!
You don’t say! I’ll do that one of these days.
Congrats!
Thanks very much for all of your support, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations again, Bob! A sweet anthem to an absent lover – felt it!
Thank you, Lynne!
I have known that distance, and I’m glad it’s behind me.
I, too, am glad it’s behind.
Congratulations, Bob.
Thank you, Ken.
This is a superb … reminds of something I read years back about different “languages” people use to express love … cooking breakfast (yes) and even more so meditating on details, ingredients, then getting up and heading to the grocery.
Cooking is most definitely one of my languages. 🙂
And the photo is of a breakfast I cooked.
Congratulations.
It’s those little things. (K)
It’s all in the doing. Those little things add up.
