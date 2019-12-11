One
I am Brahma
the straight line, the upright being,
fire that flares,
seed without end, manifold
self beyond all
polarity, radiating sun:
the all.
Philosophers considered one a non-number,
generatrix of all that follows.
Other.
The singularity. The lone.
From the Indo-European oi-qos we achieve solitude,
while the collective meaning of one derives from the Sanskrit sam.
United in itself, it changes nothing,
becoming everything.
On its side it represents the horizon.
Alone is all-one.
The Latin non is one negated, as is the German nein.
Symbol of intellect, the Hindu moon glows wide.
Atomic number of hydrogen, magician’s numeral,
monad and eccentric, I bear the empty product.
“One” last appeared here in September 2018.
Thanks for the unexpected journey that One took me on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m glad it offered something to you! Thanks very much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahh, this classic, with my favorite line ever. Thanks for putting it back up to be seen and felt yet again… VERY VERY domo arigatou gozaimashita, Okaji-sensei!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought of you when I posted it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you. It is a real deep poem from any “angle”!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m pleased you find it so. “One” is such a significant word/number/concept, yet for most of my life I did not appreciate it.
LikeLike
nice nice! many of one back to one….none…..the void w/the lack of sights and sounds. A knowing that just encompasses knowingness all around. It’s a fate of our take …the layers we weave before we take that carpet ride…..Much love flowic…I might be joining sooner than I had expected….no expectations…not anymore, just living these last moments of life…..purging here the crimes to this body & mind. I can not content to pretend this might be my end life is hard when you haven’t much as family or friends because all you tried to do was heal your own….my selfishness of fear of strangers has come to call…..I’m not ready to go…well, my mind was ready for some fun….my body ..she’s tired now & the pain won’t go away…..and they are too busy trying to dig her grave…..she hasn’t anything to save her day.
Much love light & ladybugs!! Ty for letting me purge here too (haha) Your writings have always been most evoking and emotive….ty
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope to delay the negating of my one for a while longer, but if it approaches, I’ll look it in the eye.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that’s what I spy..>EYE TO EYE< THIS LIFE WILL NOT BE DENIED!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve delayed it thus far…yet….I am working on keeping my hope that the damage done can be fixed. I’ve reached all I can…this body is still in bad shape so now I embrace this as it’s fate….head on ….eye to eye….it’s okay …47 yrs has been long to live HAHAHAH
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that everything works out for you.
LikeLike
Thank you
LikeLike
Beautifully written. Thank you, for sharing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very kind. Thank you.
LikeLike
Polarity and radiation which goes beyond all… It’s that manifold you know! Singularity in lines……!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Singularity, indeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep!
LikeLike