Spring Dawn (after Meng Haoran)

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many
This adaptation first appeared on the blog in November 2014.
The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:
Spring sleep not wake dawn
Everywhere hear cry bird
Night come wind rain sound
Flower fall know how many
Spring cannot awaken the dawn’s slumber,
crying “Bird! Bird?” in all the places
where nighttime sounds the wind and rain,
and endless flowers fall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that’s a poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
well, thank you very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just speaking the truth.
LikeLike