The Fullness That Precedes
it is not
the moon but
rain that attracts
me to this
place no faint
light no shadow
but the fullness
that precedes its
history that of
magic from nothing
to nothing by
which one may
discern perfection a
cloud the solitary
note of distraction
Written in the 80s, “The Fullness That Precedes” first appeared here in May 2015.
I love the calmness and expressiveness of this too. Great poem, Robert!
Thanks very much, Tre.
You’re most welcome!
Hi Bob, I hope you’re well. This poem is awesome, and it’s relatable for me. I just posted another haibun on my blog, kindly check it out. 🙂
Thanks, A-Jay. I’ll be sure to check it out!
Most mysterious – fullness preceding history – solitary cloud the only distraction – until the very distracting image of man-made anchor embedded in ancient stone wall reminiscent of cave dwellings …
Wherever you were that sparked this, I’m guessing it was not heavily populated at the time …
Thanks, Jazz. I believe I was dreaming of solitude, but couldn’t find it.
I love how calm and relaxing it is. It doesn’t go where you think it’s gonna go. Very good job.
You are very kind. Thank you.
