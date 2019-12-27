Forever
Our dogs hide under the bed,
escaping thunder.
But the sun shatters
a cloud and I know
we will live forever.
Each hour is the sky,
every day, another
star. Now the trees
join the wind
in rejoicing. This
is what we make,
they say. Only this.
* * *
“Forever” made its last appearance here in April 2018.
Could we hold forever in our palms, forever in our hearts.
Could we hold forever in our minds, so our spirit may never part.
Thanks for sharing this, Gabriel.
The sense of living forever….. It’s ideal!
And it’s usually just a moment…
Ahaaa…Voila…. Hopefully!
