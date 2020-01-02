Blackbody

1

It is a house. A small house.

A small dark house perched on the edge of town

near the river.

The river is constant.

A man enters the house, closes the door behind him.

Nothing emerges. We witness this daily.

No one emerges.

The house is dark.

A man enters.

The river is constant.

2

A pebble pierces the water’s surface.

I awaken to imperfection.

A blackbody allows all incident radiation to pass into it,

absorbing all, reflecting none.

The tensile strength of water decreases as temperature rises.

Hakuin said if you doubt fully, you will awaken fully.

Before sunrise I unshutter the window.

Angle of reflection, angle of incidence.

My doubts reinforced with coffee, I pause.

Perfect blackbodies do not exist in nature.

Opaque box with a hole.

3

There is a house. A small house.

A small dark house perched on the edge of town

near the river.

Nothing emerges.

A man enters.

The river is constant.

