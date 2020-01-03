Dragging the River

Knowing the truth of it, he marvels

at the red grape’s resiliency,

how it contains itself even after

a fall. What matters, what doesn’t.

Those simplistic thoughts

dissipating in the coffee’s sad

swirl. And what they wanted,

truly wanted, even more than

that first plunge of lips to private

flesh or the forbidden highlights

in the book of dreams never to

be opened. He looks over the side,

but can’t divine the message

in the brown ripples. A wine bottle

bobs by, followed by an inflated vest

and two snarled branches. Everything

revealed in its time.

* * *

“Dragging the River” first appeared inMay 2019 in The Elixir Magazine out of Yemen.