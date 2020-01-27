Poems Up at Circle Show

My poems “Vision in Far Infrared” and “I Look for You with Satellite View” have been published at Circle Show. I am grateful to the Seven Circle Press team for accepting these two pieces, which were drafted during the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 fundraiser. Thank you Angela for sponsoring “Vision in Far Infrared” and providing the title and these three words: nebulosity, eon and maelstrom, and thank you, Ken Gierke, for sponsoring and providing the title to “I Look for You with Satellite View.”
congrats, Robert
Thank you, Beth!
Congratulations, Robert. Two very fine poems.
Thanks very much, Robert. It took a while, but they’re out in the world now!
Congrats!
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations, Bob. Your Tupelo 30/30 poems have served you well.
Congrats, Robert!! 🙂
Thanks very much, Susi!
You are very welcome, Robert! 🙂
What a beautiful sonnet “I Look For You With Satellite View”! Congrats again, Bob!
Thanks, Lynne. It never would have been written if not for Ken Gierke’s title.
He’s got some great ideas!
A creative man, if ever there was!
