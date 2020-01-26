Two Poems Up at Ligeia

My poems “Moonwalker” and “Take Another Piece of My Heart” were published in Ligeia’s Winter 2019 edition. Many thanks to poetry editor Ashley Wagner for taking these poems. I’m also grateful to Tami Wright for providing the title and sponsoring “Take Another Piece of My Heart” in the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 fundraiser.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading... Related