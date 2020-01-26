Two Poems Up at Ligeia

My poems “Moonwalker” and “Take Another Piece of My Heart” were published in Ligeia’s Winter 2019 edition.  Many thanks to poetry editor Ashley Wagner for taking these poems. I’m also grateful to Tami Wright for providing the title and sponsoring “Take Another Piece of My Heart” in the August 2016 Tupelo Press 30-30 fundraiser.

 

 

4 thoughts on “Two Poems Up at Ligeia

  2. Congratulations, Bob.
    It’s interesting that these four recent submissions (including “I Look for You in Satellite View” and “Vision in Far Infrared”) involve remote viewing.

    Like

    Reply

