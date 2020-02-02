Self-Portrait with Umeboshi (with recording)

Self-Portrait with Umeboshi
Our resemblance strengthens each day.
Reddened by sun and shiso,
seasoned with salt,
we preside, finding
comfort in failure. Or does
the subjugation of one’s flavor for another’s
define defeat? The bitter, the sour, the sweet
attract and repel
like lovers separated by distances
too subtle to see.
Filling space becomes the end.
What do you learn when you look through the glass?
Knowing my fate, I say fallen. I say earth.
Ah, simplicity! When I was a child my mother would occasionally serve rice balls in which a single mouth-puckering umeboshi rested at the center. These have long been a favorite, but I admit that umeboshi might be an acquired taste. Commonly called “pickled plums,” ume aren’t really plums but are more closely related to apricots. I cherish them.
“Self-Portrait with Umeboshi” first appeared in the Silver Birch Press Self-Portrait Series (August 2014), was included in the subsequent print anthology, Self-Portrait Poetry Collection, and also appears in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
Music: “Senbazuru” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Very fine indeed.
Thank you very much!
This is really beautiful…the spoken word is next level intimate…I really enjoyed it
I’m so pleased you found it so. Thank you.
Great recording!
Is umeboshi something one might find at HEB on a specialty aisle? I eat rice almost daily …
Be forewarned… umeboshi are an acquired taste. There is a very distinct possibility you will find the taste revolting. Now if you are looking for a truly delicious Japan-centric flavour experience, buy some natto – bean curd fermented with a type of bacteria found in the guts of deer. On its own it too is disgusting, but when flavoured with a little bit of soy sauce and yellow mustard, it is the food of the gods (and SUPER healthy).
Umeboshi: salty, tart. Delightul.
Natto: according to none other than the esteemed Dr. Schnee, who reviles umeboshi and such wondrous delicacies, it offers the flavor of, uh, snot.
I’ll never know what I don’t try … taste is a funny trickster … will give umeboshi a dance. Though not exactly a plum, the association with plums ups its appeal. Bean curd? I’ll leave that (for now) for the gods. But thanks for the awareness.
You might find it at HEB. I usually purchased it from a Japanese grocery store, Asahi, on Burnet. Whole Foods carries it, too.
Whole Foods – thanks!
Stephanie recently ate one of these rice balls with gusto. She loved the umeboshi!
