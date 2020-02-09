Self-Portrait as Compost
Beneath the surface find warmth,
the fruit of decay and mastication,
of layered mixes and intermingled
juices. Disintegrated or whole,
still I strive to speak. Bits of me
meld, to be absorbed slowly; I
process and am processed: here,
within the pepper bush’s deep red
berries, there among the dianthus.
Scattered, deliberately placed,
having been, I shall emerge again,
forever changed, limitless, renewed.
* * *
“Self-Portrait as Compost” was first published in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.
Lovely image – I'd be very happy to end up as compost!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Robert. It seems a good use for poets (and others). 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Bob, I hope you're well. This poem is wonderful with its portrayal of our notion and cycle of existence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, A-Jay. Life is good!
LikeLiked by 1 person