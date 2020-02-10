Earth Keeps Spinning

What book

do I pull from the shelf

in this hour

marking my friend’s

return to that light-drenched

inkling before everything

collapses?

Which title, which

weight shall I

covet? What

do we hold if not

each other?

Being no one, I cannot say.

The earth keeps spinning

even as I walk

to the mailbox,

anticipating new words.

He cannot read these lines.

I do not write them.

* * *

“Earth Keeps Spinning” was first published by Red River Review in August 2018.