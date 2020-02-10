Earth Keeps Spinning
What book
do I pull from the shelf
in this hour
marking my friend’s
return to that light-drenched
inkling before everything
collapses?
Which title, which
weight shall I
covet? What
do we hold if not
each other?
Being no one, I cannot say.
The earth keeps spinning
even as I walk
to the mailbox,
anticipating new words.
He cannot read these lines.
I do not write them.
* * *
“Earth Keeps Spinning” was first published by Red River Review in August 2018.
Beautiful, Bob. I especially like “Being no one, I cannot say.” Rather the story of our lives — that we cannot say, and yet keep trying.
Thanks, Cate. It’s what we do (or try to do).
beautifully poignant.
Words just one way of communicating …
