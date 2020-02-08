Dry Well
I trace the symbols.
In the dirt, among the grubs and crooked
weeds. Writing of loss. Of missing things.
Wondering if words will fill my mouth
with wool or grit. With pebbles and salt.
If truth is what I want.
* * *
“Dry Well” first appeared in Vox Populi in August 2019. I’m grateful to editor Michael Simms for his steadfast support.
So good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Karen. Much appreciated.
LikeLike
Always revisiting one of your poems brings something more to mind … today the phrase catching me is “missing things” … missing something here once, now gone … or something yearned for yet elusive … what am I missing in the moment that I’m not even aware I’m missing?!
Then my perhaps-too-rational mind reminds me that missing implies space for something new to arrive …
LikeLike
“Wondering … If truth is what I want.” Indeed. Nicely done, Bob.
LikeLike
This is an Okaji classic. You can repost this one over and over and I will never get tired of it…
LikeLike
do we ever really know what we want? (K)
LikeLike