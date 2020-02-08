Dry Well

Posted on by

 

 

 

Dry Well 

I trace the symbols.

In the dirt, among the grubs and crooked
weeds. Writing of loss. Of missing things.

Wondering if words will fill my mouth
with wool or grit. With pebbles and salt.

If truth is what I want.

 

* * *

 

“Dry Well” first appeared in Vox Populi in August 2019. I’m grateful to editor Michael Simms for his steadfast support.

 

6 thoughts on “Dry Well

  2. Always revisiting one of your poems brings something more to mind … today the phrase catching me is “missing things” … missing something here once, now gone … or something yearned for yet elusive … what am I missing in the moment that I’m not even aware I’m missing?!
    Then my perhaps-too-rational mind reminds me that missing implies space for something new to arrive …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.