Dry Well

I trace the symbols.

In the dirt, among the grubs and crooked

weeds. Writing of loss. Of missing things.

Wondering if words will fill my mouth

with wool or grit. With pebbles and salt.

If truth is what I want.

* * *

“Dry Well” first appeared in Vox Populi in August 2019. I’m grateful to editor Michael Simms for his steadfast support.