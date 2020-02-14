End of the Road, CR 245

How the day’s fragments fade. One cloud,
a leaf. The horned toad scuttling across
the path. I am wondering what lies
beneath the flimsy topsoil, whether grubs
or beetles linger in their perpetual nights.
If I overturn that rock, will a scorpion’s tail
rise? Thunder strums my roof as I look
through the streaked window. Nothing
changes. You wanted that separate
peace, the one kept boxed in the drawer
for safekeeping. Foolish for having once
believed, for remaining in disbelief,
I step out into the rain, lift the rock.

 

 

“End of the Road, CR 245” was published in fall 2019 in the print anthology Through Layered Limestone: A Texas Hill Country Anthology of Place. I am grateful to editors d. ellis phelps, Lucy Griffith, Darlene Logan, Donna Peacock and Mobi Warren for taking this and three other pieces.

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “End of the Road, CR 245

  1. No end to the metaphors you so adeptly mingle!
    I wince at “separate peace” recognizing that I have such stashed deep inside, treasured even though I treasure even more my husband’s presence. Relationships. Trade-offs. And then those rocks to look under … don’t look, and you’ll never know what you missed …

