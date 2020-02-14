End of the Road, CR 245
How the day’s fragments fade. One cloud,
a leaf. The horned toad scuttling across
the path. I am wondering what lies
beneath the flimsy topsoil, whether grubs
or beetles linger in their perpetual nights.
If I overturn that rock, will a scorpion’s tail
rise? Thunder strums my roof as I look
through the streaked window. Nothing
changes. You wanted that separate
peace, the one kept boxed in the drawer
for safekeeping. Foolish for having once
believed, for remaining in disbelief,
I step out into the rain, lift the rock.
“End of the Road, CR 245” was published in fall 2019 in the print anthology Through Layered Limestone: A Texas Hill Country Anthology of Place. I am grateful to editors d. ellis phelps, Lucy Griffith, Darlene Logan, Donna Peacock and Mobi Warren for taking this and three other pieces.
No end to the metaphors you so adeptly mingle!
I wince at “separate peace” recognizing that I have such stashed deep inside, treasured even though I treasure even more my husband’s presence. Relationships. Trade-offs. And then those rocks to look under … don’t look, and you’ll never know what you missed …
I can’t help but look under those rocks!
I’ve found scorpions under those rocks, considered them lessons.
A bit of caution while looking under rocks … !
Scorpions, in all their guises!
And they have many!
I take comfort in knowing that I’m much larger than the scorpions!
“You wanted that separate peace, the one kept boxed in the drawer for safekeeping…” That seems to be either a handgun or a bottle of bourbon…
A hint of the ominous, I suppose. Or a straight razor, or…
