Somehow Dawn

I don’t know what to say. Or how.

Feeling that I am on the upslope,

not close. Not wrong. I want

to be that hollowed space

in the hackberry’s trunk,

the calm of darkened light.

And more. Some honey, dripped

from the spoon. A house finch,

fluttering. I will whittle my losses,

carve out needs. She will tell me

the history of our days. She will

smile, engrave her initials on my

chest. Somehow, the birds still

sing. Somehow, dawn trickles in.

“Somehow Dawn” was first published in August 2019 at Vox Populi. I am grateful to Michael Simms for his support, and am thrilled to be a regular contributor to this lively publication.