Somehow Dawn

I don’t know what to say. Or how.
Feeling that I am on the upslope,
not close. Not wrong. I want
to be that hollowed space
in the hackberry’s trunk,
the calm of darkened light.
And more. Some honey, dripped
from the spoon. A house finch,
fluttering. I will whittle my losses,
carve out needs. She will tell me
the history of our days. She will
smile, engrave her initials on my
chest. Somehow, the birds still
sing. Somehow, dawn trickles in.

 

“Somehow Dawn” was first published in August 2019 at Vox Populi. I am grateful to Michael Simms for his support, and am thrilled to be a regular contributor to this lively publication.

10 thoughts on "Somehow Dawn

  4. This speaks to me about aging … “whittle my losses, carve out needs” … the slowing down does yield a different set of gains, still those losses add up. Nice to think of them as a pile of branches for whittling useful aids … walking stick comes immediately to mind … also little finger fidget gizmos … (Meanwhile gratitude for each new dawn!)

