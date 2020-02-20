In Praise of Time

In Praise of Time

We marvel that so much
produces only
more of the same,

increased yet
diminished, no two
alike yet never

differing, earth to
soil, glacier to rain,
stardust to morning,

open, filled, wasted,
lost, killing, preserving,
making more, wanting.

 

* * *

In Praise of Time

  5. Marvel is a great attitude to foster toward time … aging seems to help the fostering.
    Perhaps our relationship with Time (our preconceptions of “running out”, our comparisons of accomplished vs wished) gets in the way of experiencing each moment to its fullest … my perspective is that Time has me, at its mercy – I do not have Time.
    (This consoles my Self on too-frequent occasions of not meeting some intended timeline.)

