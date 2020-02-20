In Praise of Time
We marvel that so much
produces only
more of the same,
increased yet
diminished, no two
alike yet never
differing, earth to
soil, glacier to rain,
stardust to morning,
open, filled, wasted,
lost, killing, preserving,
making more, wanting.
* * *
“preserving, making more, wanting” indeed.
I’m trying to use well what’s left to me, but it’s hard! 🙂
🙂
YES!
Thanks, John!
“stardust to morning” What a line!
Thanks, I.B. Much appreciated.
Always slipping through our fingers.
Always, Ken. Always!
Marvel is a great attitude to foster toward time … aging seems to help the fostering.
Perhaps our relationship with Time (our preconceptions of “running out”, our comparisons of accomplished vs wished) gets in the way of experiencing each moment to its fullest … my perspective is that Time has me, at its mercy – I do not have Time.
(This consoles my Self on too-frequent occasions of not meeting some intended timeline.)
I don’t know that I can make up for wasted time or for time spent miserably, but I intend to try!
Your “In Praise of Time”, is indeed an outstanding example, of time being used wisely…..
