Worms

Yesterday’s cored apple buzzes with light,

another vessel stored in sadness.

I have swallowed vows.

I have replaced air with earth

and enjoyed tongued flesh.

To think is to live. To live is to delay.

Burrowing through the soil’s rich

decay, this body,

accepted. Absorbed.

“Worms” was first published in Rue Scribe in September 2018.