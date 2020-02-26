A Word is Not a Home
A word is not a home
but we set our tables
between its walls,
cook meals, annoy
friends, abuse ourselves.
Sometimes I misplace
one, and can’t find
my house, much less
the window’s desk
or the chair behind it.
But if I wait, something
always takes form in the fog,
an arm, a ribcage, a feathered
hope struggling to emerge.
Inept, I take comfort
in these apparitions,
accept their offerings,
lose myself in mystery,
find shelter there
in the hollowed curves.
I so love this, Bob! I do set my table between its walls! Funnily, I have a poem coming out this spring which has in it the phrase “the dense foliage of words, long your home”. Is this a recent writing?
Thanks, Lynne! We’re on the same wave length! Oh, I wrote it three or four years ago, and posted it here in September 2017.
Oh Rob, always so good, to the heart, why we are here.
Thanks, Jim. It is, indeed!
One of my favorites by you 😍
Thank you, Candice!
Superbly penned my friend
Good poem! Home (to me) is familiar welcoming turf, not necessarily one fixed spot. When I return to certain places, I am instantly “at home” … only one of those being my current mailing address. I have lived in buildings that never felt like home. When traveling, I often experience a sense of “home” nearby calling to me, ready to “take form in the fog” if only I will let it. (Tempting and scary all at the same time!)
