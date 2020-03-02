Listening to Cicadas, I See Charlottesville (Ghazal, with recording)

Listening to Cicadas, I See Charlottesville (Ghazal)

Shedding one coat, you live in the red, apart

from the rest. Never together, forever apart.

In this sun-drenched field, the cracks drill deeper,

wider, dribbling soil and small lives, expanding, apart.

What falls truer than any words released from this man?

Once divided, never again to touch, always apart.

The electric shrill fluctuates pitch, in unison. Hundreds

of tymbals, shredding dusk, now together, then apart.

You narrow your eye to a slit, but still see the entire

spectrum. Wing clicks, stridulation. Whole yet apart.

Shearing syllables, I learn the language of half-truth.

What is my name? I reach for that fragment. It falls apart.